Gukesh, Vaishali among 5 Indians who make cut for Total Chess Tour’s pilot event

Magnus Carlsen will headline the pilot event of the Total Chess World Championship Tour where as many as five Indians could compete in a field of 24 players. The pilot will be held in Budapest’s Anantara New York Palace Hotel from November 10–21 later this year. The new Total Chess World Championship Tour, which is backed by Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland, is being held to determine chess’s most complete player across blitz, rapid and fast classic formats.

A joint statement from the organisers of the Total Chess World Championship Tour on Tuesday named Carlsen, thereby confirming his participation in the pilot event. 18 players so far are eligible to play in the 24-player event. Among the other 17 players who have qualified via various pathways are Gukesh Dommaraju (by courtesy of being the world champion), Vaishali R (by virtue of winning the Women’s Candidates tournament in 2026), Arjun Erigaisi (due to his bronze medal at the World Rapid Championship in 2025), Praggnanandhaa R and Viswanathan Anand (both by virtue of being in the Top 9 in the January 2026 classical rating list). It must be noted that these players are yet to confirm their participation, but have earned a place via various pathways.