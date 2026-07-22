Gukesh, Vaishali among 5 Indians who make cut for Total Chess Tour’s pilot event

Magnus Carlsen will headline the pilot event of the Total Chess World Championship Tour where as many as five Indians could compete in a field of 24 players. The pilot will be held in Budapest’s Anantara New York Palace Hotel from November 10–21 later this year. The new Total Chess World Championship Tour, which is backed by Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland, is being held to determine chess’s most complete player across blitz, rapid and fast classic formats.
A joint statement from the organisers of the Total Chess World Championship Tour on Tuesday named Carlsen, thereby confirming his participation in the pilot event. 18 players so far are eligible to play in the 24-player event. Among the other 17 players who have qualified via various pathways are Gukesh Dommaraju (by courtesy of being the world champion), Vaishali R (by virtue of winning the Women’s Candidates tournament in 2026), Arjun Erigaisi (due to his bronze medal at the World Rapid Championship in 2025), Praggnanandhaa R and Viswanathan Anand (both by virtue of being in the Top 9 in the January 2026 classical rating list). It must be noted that these players are yet to confirm their participation, but have earned a place via various pathways.
Also qualified are Javokhir Sindarov (Candidates 2026 winner), Ju Wenjun (women’s world champion), Vladislav Artemiev (World Rapid 2025), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (World Blitz 2025), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (World Blitz 2025), Hikaru Nakamura (Top-9 Rating), Fabiano Caruana (Top-9 Rating), Vincent Keymer (Top-9 Rating), Anish Giri (Top-9 Rating), Alireza Firouzja (Top-9 Rating), Wei Yi (Top-9 Rating), Wesley So (Top-9 Rating).
The November tournament in Budapest will serve as a pilot for the full season that starts in March 2027, with multiple tournaments across international host cities over the year.
“The Total Chess World Championship Tour is built on a simple belief—that the world’s best chess player should be able to excel across every format of the game,” said Kjell Madland, CEO of Total Chess. “By bringing together fast classic, rapid and blitz under one championship, we’re creating a more complete sporting test while making elite chess more exciting and accessible for fans around the world. Budapest is the perfect city to launch this journey. As the official pilot of the Tour, this event will set the benchmark for the global championship that begins in March 2027. Chess heritage runs deep here, making it the ideal place to write the next chapter before the Tour travels to cities around the world.”
“We are convinced that the tour will attract new audiences, commercial partners and greater media interest, helping us expand chess globally,” said Arkady Dvorkovich, President of FIDE.