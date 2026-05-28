‘Nice it go so much attention’: Gukesh revisits Carlsen’s table slam one year later

Almost a year since the now-viral smash of the table by Magnus Carlsen after losing to world champion D Gukesh at the Norway Chess 2025, the Indian has said that it was a “nice thing” that the Carlsen moment got a “lot of attention.”

Gukesh’s comments came on a day he was facing Carlsen at Norway Chess 2026 in an interview he had done with the tournament organisers before the event started.

When asked about Carlsen’s table slam, Gukesh said: “In most sports, it’s the bare minimum the players would do. I mean players in other sports get into physical fights. But in chess, people are generally composed even though obviously there’s a lot of things going on inside. We are not taught generally not to (react). We play in these suits and it’s a gentleman’s game. So I guess I understand why the reaction was so viral. But I feel like everybody has this emotion inside when they are playing a game. And it’s nice to see them finally expressing it.”