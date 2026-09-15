Chess Olympiad: Gukesh to play on board 4 for India; Humpy leads women’s team

After representing India on the top board for two successive Olympiads, world champion D Gukesh will be on board no 4 for India at the Chess Olympiad that begins on Wednesday. Grandmaster Srinath Narayanan made the gutsy call to have Gukesh on board 4, with Praggnanandhaa on the top board, Arjun Erigaisi on no 2, Nihal Sarin on board 3 and the 20-year-old world champion on board 4. Veteran Vidit Gujrathi will be the reserve player for India.

The decision means that there will be no Gukesh cannot play against Javokhir Sindarov, the Uzbek challenger who awaits the Indian in the world chess championship in November-December, because Sindarov has been named on the second board by the hosts Uzbekistan. In an Olympiad, players can only move up one position if a player on the higher board of your team is rested for a clash in the 11-round tournament. This means whenever one of Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and Nihal Sarin sit out a round, Gukesh will play from board 3 for India. However, if India and Uzbekistan are drawn to face off during the tournament, there is a possibility that Gukesh could face Sindarov’s trusted second Mukhiddin Madaminov, who helped Sindarov win the FIDE World Cup and the Candidates tournament. Madaminov is a reserve, so he can play on board 4 if one of the four players of Uzbekistan sit out a clash with India.