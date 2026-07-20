Chennai Grand Masters: Gukesh loses to Erigaisi in game that he was winning

After another day brought another defeat for the world champion there was one final act of cruelty that fate had in store for Gukesh D. He suffered his second loss at the Chennai Grand Masters 2026 tournament on Monday, losing to Arjun Erigaisi in a game that he was winning at one point but then allowed the game to equalise before resigning. When the game ended, a dejected Gukesh was mulling the loss in the lift back to his hotel floor. It was a moment where he would have wanted to be left completely alone. Instead, Erigaisi, the one man he would not have wanted if only for a few seconds, unwittingly entered the lift and the 20-year-old had to endure a few more seconds in the company of the man who had just compounded his misery.

Monday’s defeat was Gukesh’s second in five rounds of his home tournament; he previously lost to Firouzja in round 2. All his other games have been draws. He now has two final games left in the tournament. Defeat to Erigaisi saw Gukesh slump to sole last position in the standings with 1.5 points while Erigiasi is now the joint leader with Alireza Firouzja with 3.5 points.

It could have been so different.

On move 23 of their battle, Gukesh held a winning position despite Erigaisi having an additional pawn on the board. Erigaisi’s king on e8 was left in a vulnerable position and Gukesh’s rook moved in from h1 to h8. Then Gukesh’s bishop jumped in on d6. Here Erigiasi did well to defend, attacking Gukesh bishop with his rook. Gukesh’s white bishop and Erigaisi’s black rook danced around a couple of times before the 20-year-old had to avoid a threefold repetition.

Gukesh gave away his advantage when his bishop moved in from the other side to mount an attack. The game looked headed for a draw after that, till the 45th move when Gukesh’s knight hop gave Erigaisi a slight edge.

But on move 54, with Gukesh courting deep time trouble, he moved his rook to f5 to deliver a check on Erigaisi’s king. The engine showed that it had been a blunder and a significant one. The game had turned on its head.

Now Gukesh, with barely any time on his clock, would have to pull a rescue act. He could not manage that, even though he had an additional rook on the board compared to his opponent’s bishop and two more pawns.

On the 63rd move, he resigned.

Gukesh now faces the young Pranesh M, who comes from RB Ramesh’s stables, on Tuesday before his final game against American grandmaster Hans Niemann.

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In his chase for the Chennai title, Erigaisi, meanwhile, takes on good friend Nihal Sarin (both players have been nurtured by tournament director Srinath Narayanan in their younger days) before his final against Firouzja, which could decide the tournament on the final day of the seven-round event.