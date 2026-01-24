‘Unexplainable’ blunder, immediate resignation: Gukesh defeated by old foe Nodirbek Abdusattorov at Tata Steel Chess tournament

The world champion suffered his first defeat of the year at the Tata Steel tournament at the hands of Abdusattorov, thanks to a one-move blunder in the sixth round clash.

google-preferred-btn
Gukesh vs Nodirbek AbdusattorovFor almost five minutes, Gukesh Dommaraju could not bear to look at the board or his opponent, Nodirbek Abdusattorov. (Chessbase India live stream Screengrabs)

For almost five minutes, Gukesh Dommaraju could not bear to look either at the board or his opponent, Nodirbek Abdusattorov. He changed his posture over 15 times in that duration, each position displaying a different degree of torment with his hand covering his face. In the previous five rounds of the Tata Steel Chess tournament, Gukesh has been keen to chat with his opponents, usually being the one to initiate a conversation with the opponent to try and analyze the game and pick their mind. Today, no words came out of his mouth when Abdusattorov tried more than once to talk to him and analyse the game.

It was that sort of a morale-bruising result that stings for a long time. The world champion suffered his first defeat of the year at the Tata Steel tournament at the hands of Abdusattorov, thanks to a one-move blunder in the sixth round clash. Gukesh was shell-shocked at himself for making the move and appeared to realise that he had made a fatal error a second after making it. He immediately resigned after Abdusattorov’s response.

Gukesh vs Nodirbek Abdusattorov TATA Steel Gukesh was shellshocked at himself for making the move and appeared to realise that he had made a fatal error a second after making it. He immediately resigned after Abdusattorov’s response. (Chessbase India live stream Screengrabs)

Meanwhile, Friday saw the other three Indians in the masters section—R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi and Aravindh Chitambaram—play out draws.

Also Read | Four rounds, zero wins: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa’s search for victory at Tata Steel Chess streches on

Gukesh’s fatal error was pushing his rook ahead by a square from g6 to g5, which in an online game would have felt like a mouse slip. After all, it left his pawn on f6 undefended from the prowling white queen on f5. Even Abdusattorov looked puzzled by the move when it happened, but quickly capitalised on the opponent’s error to claim the pawn and in the process fork Gukesh’s king and rook.

INTERACTIVE: How Gukesh lost to Nodirbek Abdusattorov

Abdusattorov, while sympathetic to Gukesh’s situation, called the situation “unexplainable” in an interview with Tata Steel Chess’ social media handle.

“I feel very sorry for him. It’s a terrible feeling. I’ve done it myself many times. So it’s an absolutely horrible feeling,” a sympathetic Abdusattorov said in the interview after his win. “This game was pretty much normal. At some point I think he was getting excited and he was obviously trying to push but I sort of controlled the margin. I thought I had a good margin to draw and at the end he was getting low on time and he felt nervous and he blundered horribly.”

“Honestly, it’s very hard to recover from a game like this. Really hard,” said IM Soumya Swaminathan on the Chessbase India live stream. “This was just a lapse of concentration.”

Story continues below this ad

Gukesh sat rooted at his seat long after the defeat, unable to process how he had blundered away an equal-ish position. What was harder to swallow was that the defeat came against Abdusattorov, who he had also lost to at the 2022 Chennai Olympiad, which had cost the young Indian team a much-deserved gold medal.

This was Gukesh’s first defeat at Wijk aan Zee, in what is the world champion’s first classical tournament of 2026, a year where he will defend his world championship crown in November-December. Gukesh had played out four draws in a row at the start of the tournament before winning his first game against Czech Republic’s Thai Dai Van Nguyen. That win had come just before Thursday’s rest day.

Amit Kamath
Amit Kamath
twitter
instagram

Amit Kamath is Assistant Editor at The Indian Express and is based in Mumbai. He primarily writes on chess and Olympic sports, and co-hosts the Game Time podcast, a weekly offering from Express Sports. He also writes a weekly chess column, On The Moves. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
India bowling vs New zealand
Under-19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre’s form in focus as India face New Zealand in league finale
Ayush Mhatre india vs New Zealand U19 World Cup
Sports alarm bells: Toxic air outdoors, indoors not weather proof, International Olympic Committee takes note
Sports alarm bells: Toxic outdoors, no weather-proof indoors, IOC takes note

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
Miffed with Rahul 'snub', Tharoor ups the ante, skips key AICC meet on Kerala polls
Shashi Tharoor
Saraswati puja, Friday namaz converge at Bhojshala, under shadow of heavy security
Since the early 2000s, various right-wing groups have been seeking the closure of the mosque, a ban on Friday namaz there, and the installation of a Saraswati idol in the complex.
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Border 2 review
Like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
India bowling vs New zealand
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
Trump NATO
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Varanasi
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Advertisement
Jan 23: Latest News