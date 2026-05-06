Gukesh celebrates win over Javokhir Sindarov with uncharacteristic fist pump

World champion Gukesh Dommaraju does an uncharacteristic fist pump after defeating Javokhir Sindarov in the fifth round of the Super Rapid and Blitz tournament in Warsaw. (Photo: Screengrab via Saint Louis Chess Club)

Even the most impassive teenager in the world broke character. If actions speak louder than words, Gukesh’s fist pump screamed, even though there was a library-esque hush in the playing hall at Warsaw. For a few seconds, the mask of inscrutability that Gukesh usually wears slipped. For a brief phase, Gukesh turned into the teenager that he is, celebrating a victory in a rapid game at a tournament like a tennis player would celebrate a point.

If one of Gukesh’s most famous victories in chess had gained traction around the world for his opponent Magnus Carlsen smashing his fist on the table in anger, the Indian’s victory on Wednesday over Javokhir Sindarov will also be remembered for Gukesh pumping his fist with a pointed look into the crowd.