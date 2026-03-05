Gukesh apologises to fans: ‘This event is kind of tough for me… some days just want to be left alone’

World champion D Gukesh managed to halt his streak of losses with a draw against Parham Maghsoodloo in the seventh round of the Prague International Chess Festival 2026. After the draw, the youngest world champion in chess history was seen sharing a rare chuckle with his opponent from Iran. Later, while giving an interview to the official YouTube handle of the tournament, Gukesh explained why he was occasionally not signing autographs and then apologised to his fans.

“I really appreciate all the fans coming here everyday. But I want to apologize to them—this tournament has been tough for me and on some days, I just want to be left alone. I generally make sure to give autographs and photographs after the game, but I haven’t been in a great mood here. I apologize for that, but the support really means a lot to me,” Gukesh told woman grandmaster Keti Tsatsalashvili in an interview.