‘It’s in my best interest to skip long events…’: Amid concerning form, world champion Gukesh to skip part of Grand Chess Tour

Chess world champion D Gukesh who didn’t have the best of seasons last year, acknowledged his ‘disappointing’ performances, adding that in order to find his best form he has decided to compete with slightly less intensity. To do that, the Indian GM said that he would skip long events which are away from home in order to get more time to train.

The 19-year-old said that he’ll only participate in the Rapid & Blitz tournaments in Warsaw and Zagreb this year and thanked the Grand Chess Tour organizers for their approval of his request.

“My performance in the last few events has been quite disappointing, not just for me, but for all of you who support me. In order to find my best form my team and I have decided that I should compete with slightly less intensity over the next few months. Consequently, we feel it is in my best interest to skip long events away from home to allow for more dedicated training time,” Gukesh posted on X on Tuesday.