Sunday, January 30, 2022
Must Read

Gujrathi loses to Mamedyarov, Carlsen wins title with a round to spare

World No 1 Magnus Carlsen clinched his eighth title in Wijk aan Zee after beating Fabiano Caruana in round 12 late on Saturday.

Wijk Aan Zee |
January 30, 2022 1:28:07 pm
World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen clinched his eighth title in Wijk aan Zee. (AP)

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi lost to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan in the 12th and penultimate round of the Tata Steel Masters chess here to jointly occupy the sixth place.

World No 1 Magnus Carlsen clinched his eighth title in Wijk aan Zee after beating Fabiano Caruana in round 12 late on Saturday.

The Norwegian, who will get a win by forfeit (over Daniil Dubov) in the final round, is a full point ahead of his closest competitors — Richard Rapport and Mamedyarov.

While Gujrathi lost to Mamedyarov and remains on six points, compatriot R Praggnanandhaa got a win by forfeit as Dubov has withdrawn from the tournament after contracting COVID-19.

Gujrathi achieved a promising position against Mamedyarov, with virtually all his pieces eyeing Black’s king. Even after missing a couple of very strong continuations, the Indian GM still had better chances, but he committed a mistake on the 26th move and the Azerbaijan player capitalised to get a full point.

While Gujrathi plays Russian Sergey Karjakin in the final round, Praggnanandhaa takes on Andrei Esipenko.

Standings after Round 12: Masters: 1. ??gnus Carlsen 8.5 points; 2-3. Richard Rapport and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 7.5; 4. Anish Giri 7; 5. Andrey Esipenko 6.5; 6-9. Vidit Gujrathi, Sergey Karjakin, Fabiano Caruana and Jorden Van Foreest 6; 10-11. Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Sam Shankland 5.5; 12. R Praggnanandhaa 4.5; 13. Nils Grandelius 4; Daniil Dubov 3.5.

