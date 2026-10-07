Gukesh’s coach Gajewski: ‘Good for him to be reminded he can play really well’

One of Indian chess’s biggest positives at the recent Chess Olympiad was the uptick in form of world champion D Gukesh, who had seven wins and three draws in the first 10 rounds at a staggering performance rating of 2,797, before he lost his final round clash with Hungarian GM Gleb Dudin. The tournament was likely the world champion’s last appearance in an over-the-board tournament before he hunkers down to prepare for his upcoming World Chess Championship battle against the Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov.

For Gukesh, the Olympiad proved to be a slump-buster. Since he has become the world champion in December 2024, he’s not won a tournament, coming close at the Tata Steel tournament in Wijk aan Zee in January 2025 and then the Norway Chess tournament that same year. But in recent tournaments, his form has dwindled, at Norway Chess in 2026, he was last in the six-player field, while at the Chennai Grand Masters, he did not taste victory in a single game.

D Gukesh with his coach Grzegorz Gajewski. (Michal Walusza / Norway Chess) D Gukesh with his coach Grzegorz Gajewski. (Michal Walusza / Norway Chess)

“These Olympiad results are definitely good for the confidence, it’s good for Gukesh to be reminded that he can play really well,” Gukesh’s coach, Polish grandmaster Grzegorz Gajewski, tells The Indian Express in an interview.

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Before the tournament began, there was some criticism about Gukesh playing on Board 4 for India with Praggnanandhaa on Board 1, Arjun Erigaisi on Board 2 and Nihal Sarin on Board 3. In the previous two Olympiads, Gukesh had excelled on Board 1. Later, Gukesh had revealed that it was his call to play on the fourth board, which in hindsight looks like a masterstroke.

“I wouldn’t call it this way (a masterstroke). His teammates performed better in some of the previous events and they were also higher rated so it just seemed like the right thing to do,” says Gajewski.

Ask Gajewski for his assessment of Gukesh’s form at the recent Olympiad, and he says: “Chess-wise the Olympiad was good but not great. Gukesh can definitely do better. Mentally he was strong and that’s the most important thing right now.”

D Gukesh walking with his coach Grzegorz Gajewski. (Michal Walusza / Norway Chess)Chess-wise the recent Olympiad was ‘good’ not ‘great’ for Gukesh but mentally he was strong, which is a good thing, says his coach Grzegorz Gajewski

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The world also saw a different side of Gukesh at the Olympiad. A much easy-going side. He made jokes with the rest of the team. He posted a hilarious video with Praggnanandhaa about a fan mistaking the both of them. He was even at the Bermuda Party (an Olympiad tradition where players from all nations come together for an evening party just before the only rest day of the tournament) despite the Indians having lost to Uzbekistan that day, a result which more or less ascertained that the Indians would not be able to defend gold.

Ask Gajewski what’s changed about Gukesh, and he replies: “For sure his routines during the Olympiad weren’t as strict as they used to be and I think it’s a positive thing. The last year was really difficult for Gukesh and in general achieving so much comes with a price. I think that he managed to figure it out and indeed he seems really happy now!”