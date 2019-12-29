Follow Us:
Koneru Humpy wins World Rapid Chess title in Russia

While Koneru Humpy was crowned the world women's rapid champion, Norway's Magnus Carlsen claimed the men's title in the space of a few minutes at the same venue in Moscow.

Koneru Humpy. (Source: Twitter)

India’s Koneru Humpy defeated China’s Lei Tingjie in a tense Armageddon battle to win the Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship in Moscow on Sunday.

After 12 rounds, Humpy accumulated nine points which left her tied with Tingjie. The duo then played an Armageddon game to break the deadlock.

Earlier, the Indian had lost the opening game before making a speedy recovery in the second and then clinching the title in the decider.

While Humpy was crowned as the world women’s rapid champion, Norway’s Magnus Carlsen claimed the men’s title in the space of a few minutes at the same venue on Saturday.

Reflecting on her success, Humpy in an interview with FIDE, said “When I started my first game on Day 3, I did not imagine I would be at the top. My hope was to reach top three. I didn’t expect to play the tie-break games.”

“I lost the first game on time but came back in the second game. It was a gambling game, but I won. In the final game, I had a better position and it was a comfortable win,” she added.

(With PTI inputs)

