As fatigue creeps in, Praggnanandhaa’s uncharacteristic mistake hands Caruana lead in GCT Final

Fabiano Caruana is the defending Grand Chess Tour champion for a reason. The American Grandmaster, who won the prestigious tour in 2023 and again in 2025, took a big step towards a record third title on Wednesday after defeating India’s R Praggnanandhaa in the first Classical match of the final.

In the Four Knights of the Giuoco Piano Game, Praggnanandhaa kept things under control for the longest time. The first trade came quickly, with the light-squared bishops the first to leave the board. Praggnanandhaa lost a bit of momentum when he allowed the exchange of his dark-squared bishop for White’s knight, though the engine evaluation remained roughly equal for the next several moves.

Praggnanandhaa then traded his first knight to enter a Queen-Rook endgame, where he had a knight for Caruana’s active bishop. Both players had just over 13 minutes left on the clock. In a tricky endgame, Praggnanandhaa’s rook move to c8 on the 28th move proved costly – it was the first time he had conceded a significant edge. This allowed Caruana to force the exchange of queens and one set of rooks, leaving him with a highly activated bishop and an extra pawn against Praggnanandhaa’s knight.

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There was hardly any defence that could have stopped Caruana’s impending attack, and his a-pawn was running down the flank to kill the game. Praggnanandhaa sacked his knight in a desperate attempt to salvage something, but the position was simply too hopeless. He eventually resigned on the 48th move.

Praggnanandhaa has emerged as one of the most consistent players on the circuit. Having become the first Indian to win the Norway Chess event, beating Magnus Carlsen twice in two Classical games, he showed his prowess even in shorter formats when he won the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz. He then went on to finish joint top of the Sinquefield Cup, where he defeated arch-rival and new World Championship challenger Javokhir Sindarov.

The toll of excessive games is beginning to show on Praggnanandhaa. (Lennart Ootes/Saint Louis Chess Club) The toll of excessive games is beginning to show on Praggnanandhaa. (Lennart Ootes/Saint Louis Chess Club)

While all these results are impressive, Praggnanandhaa has had to play non-stop chess, event after event. He has been relentless in his second year as a full tour player of the GCT, but the toll of excessive games is beginning to show. He made uncharacteristic mistakes in both games against Vincent Keymer in the semifinals, though the German made even bigger blunders to allow the Indian to hit back. The mistake against Caruana was yet another example of how fatigue is creeping in.

Commentating on the match, Grandmaster Peter Svidler, who has previously worked as Praggnanandhaa’s second, pointed out the same. “It feels like we’re making excuses for the best players in the world. You know, poor babies, they had to play chess for three weeks straight, but it does accumulate… things like this start slipping in,” he said.

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The 2026 Grand Chess Tour Finals, featuring a $450,000 prize pool, sees Caruana, So, Keymer, and Praggnanandhaa competing in a single-elimination knockout. Each match consists of eight games across three time controls: two classical (6 points for a win, 3 for a draw), two rapid (4/2/0), and four blitz (2/1/0). The winner takes home the title and a handsome $200,000 prize.

Long way to go

Caruana leads the final 6-0 after winning the first Classical game, but things aren’t done just yet. 22 more points are on offer in the next seven games, which include the second Classical match with reversed colours, where the Indian will have the advantage of playing White.

The American isn’t too bothered about the future. He just wants to get through the next Classical game with the dark pieces. “If I survive that game, then it’s a really good situation… the six-point lead is really nice. I wouldn’t say that it’s guaranteed anything, but it’s a really nice situation,” Caruana said.

Earlier, Praggnanandhaa obliterated Germany’s Vincent Keymer in the semifinals, dominating the tie 19-9 after winning one Classical, both Rapid, and one Blitz out of the total possible eight games. The first Classical match was a draw, while the last three Blitz games went in Keymer’s favour.

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Caruana toppled compatriot Wesley So in the other semifinal, which was more closely fought. After both Classical games ended in a draw, Caruana took the lead in the mini Blitz tiebreak. Both Rapid clashes ended in shared results, but Caruana once again showed his prowess in the shortest format, winning two Blitz games out of four to reach the final with an 18-12 scoreline.

The third-place match between So and Keymer started quietly. Both players played with identical accuracy of 98.3 and ended the game with a threefold repetition in an already objectively drawn position.