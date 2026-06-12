Global Chess League returns to India for 4th season, to be hosted in Bengaluru

The fourth season of the Global Chess League (GCL) will be held in Bengaluru from September 3, the organisers said in a statement on Friday. It is the second consecutive time that the over-the-board rapid chess league will be held in India, having been hosted by Mumbai last year. The inaugural season had been held in Dubai in 2023 after which London hosted the second season in 2024.

“The GCL, which is a joint initiative of Tech Mahindra and FIDE, has already changed the format of the game including franchise teams, mixed gender lineups, and rapid fire matches. Season 4 will once again feature the world’s leading players competing in a team-based format,” said the organisers in their statement.