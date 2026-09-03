Global Chess League 2026: Full schedule, squads, format, live streaming – all you need to know

The Global Chess League season 4 will take place in Bengaluru from September 5 to 13. (Credit: GCL)

The fourth season of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League is set to begin on September 5 in Bengaluru, bringing together six franchises for a nine-day rapid event with a $1 million prize pool. Magnus Carlsen returns to defend Alpine APL Pipers’ title after skipping last season, while World Championship challenger Javokhir Sindarov leads Fyers American Gambits on the Icon board.

The tournament runs until September 13 at The Lalit Ashok, with six teams playing a double round-robin followed by a best-of-two final. Viswanathan Anand, Anish Giri, Arjun Erigaisi, Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Divya Deshmukh, Alireza Firouzja and Ian Nepomniachtchi are among the stars in action, while D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa have opted out with the Olympiad beginning just two days after the final.