Wadim Rosenstein proposes Germany as safe alternate for 2026 Candidates after Koneru Humpy flags security risks in Cyprus

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With the 2026 Candidates Tournament under scrutiny after the original host Cyprus became entangled in a heated geopolitical conflict involving Israel, the US, and Iran, tech billionaire and WR Group Chairman Wadim Rosenstein has stepped in to offer Germany as an alternate venue to FIDE, the world chess governing body.
Rosenstein, a chess enthusiast and the driving force behind the WR Masters tournament and the FIDE World Team Rapid & Blitz Championship, made the proposal to FIDE after Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy publicly expressed doubts about her participation in the upcoming Women’s Candidates event.
The first female GM of India, Humpy, said she might not be playing in the tournament despite qualifying for the eight-player event because the veteran doesn’t want to risk competing in a country which is not too far away from nations like Lebanon and Israel, which are actively involved in the ongoing war in the Middle East.
Offering Germany as an alternative venue to FIDE, Rosenstein wrote on X, ” Dear chess friends, I am closely following the current situation in Cyprus and understand that it is becoming increasingly critical. With Humpy Koneru reportedly considering participation in the Candidates Tournament, it becomes even more important to ensure that all players can compete in a safe and stable environment.”
Dear chess friends,
I am closely following the current situation in Cyprus and understand that it is becoming increasingly critical.
With @humpy_koneru Humpy Koneru reportedly considering participation in the Candidates Tournament, it becomes even more important to ensure that… pic.twitter.com/uuSVXFoIkv
— Wadim Rosenstein (@WadimRosenstein) March 19, 2026
“In this regard, FIDE has already been informed of our readiness to support and provide an immediate solution if required. Should it be necessary, we stand ready to act immediately. We can organize the Candidates Tournament in Germany, ensuring maximum safety and reliability for all participants and officials. Germany offers world-class infrastructure and security – conditions essential for an event of this importance,” he wrote.
The host country of the Candidates, Cyprus, is located in the Mediterranean Sea, near countries such as Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, and Israel. While Cyprus is not in the zone informally called the “theatre of war” in the ongoing conflict between Israel and USA on one side and Iran on the other, the island nation is not far from Israel and Lebanon, who are on opposite sides of the war. At the start of the conflict, a drone had hit a UK airbase in Cyprus.
Rosenstein also confirmed that all logistical expenses would be fully covered by his company, WR Chess. He wrote, “All organizational and logistical expenses would be fully covered by WR Chess, with our full commitment and responsibility. Our priority is clear: to protect the players, preserve the integrity of the competition, and ensure that the tournament can take place under the best possible conditions.”
Humpy showed her gratitude to Rosenstein and said, “My sincere respect to @WadimRosenstein and the WR Chess team for their unwavering love for the game and their thoughtful commitment to the well-being of players,” she wrote on X.
FIDE, for its part, has stated that the event will go on as planned and that it is monitoring the situation on a daily basis. The world body has not responded to The Indian Express’s query regarding its next steps, especially after players like Humpy have openly expressed doubts over availability.