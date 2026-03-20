Wadim Rosenstein proposes Germany as safe alternate for 2026 Candidates after Koneru Humpy flags security risks in Cyprus

Candidates 2026 draw ceremony at Cyprus: Four Indians will be in action at the tournament starting at the end of this month. (Photo: FIDE)

With the 2026 Candidates Tournament under scrutiny after the original host Cyprus became entangled in a heated geopolitical conflict involving Israel, the US, and Iran, tech billionaire and WR Group Chairman Wadim Rosenstein has stepped in to offer Germany as an alternate venue to FIDE, the world chess governing body.

Rosenstein, a chess enthusiast and the driving force behind the WR Masters tournament and the FIDE World Team Rapid & Blitz Championship, made the proposal to FIDE after Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy publicly expressed doubts about her participation in the upcoming Women’s Candidates event.

The first female GM of India, Humpy, said she might not be playing in the tournament despite qualifying for the eight-player event because the veteran doesn’t want to risk competing in a country which is not too far away from nations like Lebanon and Israel, which are actively involved in the ongoing war in the Middle East.