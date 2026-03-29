German Candidate Matthias Blübaum gets crowdfunded: ‘In India it’s the biggest funding for their….’

Matthias Blübaum carries enough of a ratio of wit to wisdom, playing chess and making it to the Candidates. The German, who also submitted his math master’s thesis and only became European champion last March, is revealing in the lack of pressure.

On being at the Candidates, he would tell Lichess.org, “A year ago if anyone told me I’d be at the Candidates, I’d have said try to think of a better joke. It’s not even that funny.”

However after his surprise qualification, finishing Top 3 at the World Cup, there was enough excitement in Germany, who had a Candidate after 40 years, though Vincent Keymer was expected to go ahead of Blübaum. But the math Master finally got himself a Second to help with preparations.