Gerard Pique invests in Global Chess League franchise American Gambits

Gerard Piqué has become the latest footballer to invest in chess, with the Spanish football legend coming on board as a ‘strategic shareholder’ in Global Chess League franchise FYERS American Gambits. This comes just months after Norwegian football star Erling Haaland had invested in Norway Chess to launch the Total Chess World Championship Tour.

A statement about the development posted by the Gambits did not mention the extent of Pique’s investment.

Pique joins former international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who is also a strategic shareholder at the franchise. American Gambits will compete in its third GCL season from September 3rd to 13th in Bengaluru with a roster that has world chess championship challenger Javokhir Sindarov, Nihal Sarin, Daniil Dubov, Bibisara Assaubayeva, Sara Khadem and Marc’Andria Maurizzi, with Indian grandmaster Srinath Narayanan at the helm.