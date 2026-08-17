Gerard Pique invests in Global Chess League franchise American Gambits

Gerard Piqué has become the latest footballer to invest in chess, with the Spanish football legend coming on board as a ‘strategic shareholder’ in Global Chess League franchise FYERS American Gambits. This comes just months after Norwegian football star Erling Haaland had invested in Norway Chess to launch the Total Chess World Championship Tour.
A statement about the development posted by the Gambits did not mention the extent of Pique’s investment.
Pique joins former international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who is also a strategic shareholder at the franchise. American Gambits will compete in its third GCL season from September 3rd to 13th in Bengaluru with a roster that has world chess championship challenger Javokhir Sindarov, Nihal Sarin, Daniil Dubov, Bibisara Assaubayeva, Sara Khadem and Marc’Andria Maurizzi, with Indian grandmaster Srinath Narayanan at the helm.
“Throughout my career, I’ve always been interested in projects that rethink how sport connects with fans. Chess has fascinated me for a long time because of its depth, its global appeal and the incredible mental strength it demands,” said Pique. “What attracted me to FYERS American Gambits is the ambition to take chess to a new level and its long-term vision for the sport. I’m pleased to join as a strategic shareholder and wish the team every success in the season ahead.”
Meanwhile, Prachura PP, the CEO and Co-owner of the Gambits, said:
“Gerard Piqué’s investment is a landmark moment for our franchise and, we believe, for the evolution of chess as a global sport. Gerard understands what it takes to build a global sporting property, one that combines elite competition with compelling storytelling, passionate communities and a strong connection with fans. His belief in our vision is incredibly meaningful as we look to build a franchise that can represent the future of chess.
“Chess today is at an inflection point. The talent is extraordinary, the audience is growing rapidly and the sport has all the ingredients to become a truly global phenomenon. We want American Gambits to be at the centre of that transformation bringing together the best players, ambitious partners and a new generation of fans. Gerard joining us is a powerful validation of that vision and opens up exciting possibilities for what we can build together.”