GCL 4: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa missing as Magnus Carlsen returns

With this year’s Global Chess League ending just two days before the start of the Olympiad in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand, top players like world champion Gukesh D and Praggnanandhaa R seem to have given the tournament a skip. The names of the star Indian duo was missing from the list of players that GCL announced on Saturday. The GCL will run from September 3 to 13 at Bengaluru while the Olympiad starts from September 15 and goes on till September 27.

Despite the absences, the draft for the upcoming season will still feature some big names like reigning FIDE Women’s World Cup champion Divya Deshmukh, who will be making her debut in the league this season, and World Championship contender Javokhir Sindarov, who will likely lead Uzbekistan’s charge at the home Olympiad. The draft also features former world champions like Magnus Carlsen, returning after skipping last season, and Viswanathan Anand. Overall, the player pool for the draft this season will consist of 36 grandmasters.