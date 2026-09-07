GCL 2026: Alpine Pipers flex muscle with 15-3 win over American Gambits, stay on top

Four teams - CheQ Mumba Masters, Gambits, Knights, and Ganges Grandmasters - are tied on 6 points, with wooden spoon holders Triveni Continental Kings at the bottom with just one win in four matches.

Written by: Mayank Chaudhary
1 min readSep 7, 2026 10:56 PM IST
Magnus Carlsen's Pipers thrashed Javokhir Sindarov's Gambits 15-3 to lay down a marker. (GCL Photo)Magnus Carlsen's Pipers thrashed Javokhir Sindarov's Gambits 15-3 to lay down a marker. (GCL Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

With each passing day at the 2026 Global Chess League, Alpine APL Pipers are proving they are the team to beat. After Day 3, they lead the standings with 9 points courtesy of three wins from four games.

Their first loss came against Viswanathan Anand-led PBG Alaskan Knights on Monday, but they responded in style, handing the in-form and crowd-favourite Fyers American Gambits the biggest loss of the season. Magnus Carlsen’s Pipers thrashed Javokhir Sindarov’s Gambits 15-3 to lay down a marker.

Four teams – CheQ Mumba Masters, Gambits, Knights, and Ganges Grandmasters – are tied on 6 points, with wooden spoon holders Triveni Continental Kings at the bottom with just one win in four matches.

More to follow…

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments