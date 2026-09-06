GCL 2026: Nepomniachtchi finds form as Ganges Grandmasters stop American Gambits’ winning run

Ian Nepomniachtchi had Magnus Carlsen in a stranglehold for a majority of their clash on Sunday, but the Norwegian, as slippery as ever, found his way out of trouble to force a draw. (GCL Photo)

Ahead of the 2026 Global Chess League, Ian Nepomniachtchi’s form was a concern for Ganges Grandmasters. Even with the experience of Levon Aronian and Leinier Dominguez Perez, they were not among the favourites on paper.

Come the fourth season, and Nepomniachtchi has put his recent form behind him, showing the class of a two-time Candidates winner. He had Magnus Carlsen in a stranglehold for a majority of their clash on Sunday, but the Norwegian, as slippery as ever, found his way out of trouble to force a draw, evading a storm of an attack from Nepo and Ganges as defending champions Alpine APL Pipers walked away with another win.