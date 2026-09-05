GCL 2026: American Gambits dominate with two wins, Carlsen’s Pipers edge past Mumba Masters

Defending champions Alpine APL Pipers were pushed to the limit by CheQ Mumba Masters, but wins from Vidit Gujrathi and Koneru Humpy with the black pieces earned them two crucial extra points as the Magnus Carlsen-led side started their 2026 Global Chess League campaign with a 10-8 victory in Bengaluru.

However, the day belonged to Fyers American Gambits, who thrashed both PBG Alaskan Knights and Triveni Continental Kings to register two dominant wins on the opening day.

Ganges Grandmasters delivered an upset in a closely fought contest against the Kings, as the most successful team in GCL history began their campaign with two consecutive losses.