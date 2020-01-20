Chess: Teenager Harshavardhan stuns Georgian Grandmaster in Chennai Open

GB Harshavardhan has a national U18 rank of 13. GB Harshavardhan has a national U18 rank of 13.

17-year-old GB Harshavardhan stunned Georgia’s 40-year-old Grandmaster Mikheil Mchedlishvili in the fourth round of the 12th Chennai Open International in Chennai on Monday. The Chennai-born schoolboy moved into joint lead of the tournament with four points after his win.

Harshavardhan shares the lead with other Grandmasters (GM), namely, Peru’s Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara, Ukraine’s Stanislav Bogdanovich, India’s NR Visakh, and International Masters (IM), namely, Tajikistan’s Muhammad Khusenkhojaev, and India’s Sayantan Das.

Top-seeded GM Pavel Ponkrantov of Russia is half-a-point behind the leaders at 3.5 points in a pack of 20 players. The top board game between IM P Karthikeyan and Ponkrantov ended in a tame draw.

On the third board, Harshavardhan brought down the experienced Mchedlishvili in 43 moves. The teenager currently has a FIDE U18 rank of 123 in the world, and a U18 rank of 13 in his nation.

In other matches, GMs Camilo Rios Cristhian of Columbia and Levan Pantsulaia of Georgia went down to Indians Srihari LR and Satkar Chirag.

The 12th Chennai Open International Grandmaster Chess Tournament started on Saturday and will continue till January 25. The event, that is being organised in Shollingalur, Chennai, has a cash prize of Rs. 15,00,000.

