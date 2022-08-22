Fully deserved: Magnus Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing to Indian GM

Chess icon Magnus Carlsen was on Monday defeated by R Praggnanandhaa at the FTX Crypto Cup, his third loss to the Indian Grandmaster in just six months.

Carlsen was on the verge of winning the game but he blundered against Praggnanandhaa just when he was on the verge of forcing Armageddon. Magnus won the event on the basis of a higher score, and Praggnanandhaa secured second.

Carlsen would go on to congratulate Praggnanandhaa in a quirky little tweet in which he said, “Fully deserved, after a performance that showed great resilience, determination, and quality. As for me, I am happy to (barely) be younger than the second and third place finishers combined.”

In another tweet Carlsen would reply to a Twitter user who had posted, “Chess is the new cricket. Prove me wrong!”. The world champion would go on to list why chess was not, in fact, cricket in his own inimitable style.

“4 reasons why chess isn’t cricket: Cricket is played on a field with humans, chess is played on a board with wooden pieces. Cricket has a bat and a ball, chess usually doesn’t. There are 22 players needed for a cricket match, while chess is only two. I can’t play cricket,” he tweeted.

In February this year, Praggnanandhaa won praise for stunning world No 1 Carlsen in an online championship. Praggnanandhaa, who in 2016 became the youngest international master in history at age 10, had beaten Carlsen at the Airthings Masters rapid chess tournament.

In May this year, he defeated Magnus Carlsen at the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament.