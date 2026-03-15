FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky confirms Candidates chess tournament will go ahead as planned

Candidates 2026 draw ceremony at Cyprus: Four Indians will be in action at the tournament starting at the end of this month. (Photo: FIDE)

FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky has confirmed that the Candidates tournament will go ahead as scheduled despite a drone hitting a UK RAF airbase in Cyprus earlier this month. The Candidates tournament, which is held to finalise a challenger to the world champion, will be held in Cap St Georges Hotel and Resort, a five-star coastal venue near Cyprus’ Paphos.

The drone was said to be launched by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah after Israel and USA started a war against Iran. Cyprus is a Mediterranean island flanked by Turkey, Syria, Lebanon and Israel.

Of the 16 players who will compete in the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates events, there are four Indian grandmasters in action: Praggnanandhaa competing in the Candidates event to earn the right to challenge D Gukesh while Koneru Humpy, Vaishali Rameshbabu and Divya Deshmukh are competing in the Women’s Candidates event to earn the right to fight against Ju Wenjun in the Women’s World Championship.