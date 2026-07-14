FIDE Chess World Cup format changes – duration, participants, time Control & prize pool

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has approved a significant change to the Chess World Cup format, effective from the 2027 cycle. The revamped tournament will be shorter, feature a larger field, and introduce a Swiss-system qualification stage.
The new format reduces the World Cup from 27 days to 19 days. The tournament will now be played in two stages. The opening stage will consist of Swiss-system tournaments played with a fast classical time control of 45 minutes plus a 30-second increment per move. The Open World Cup will feature four Swiss pools, while the Women’s World Cup will be divided into two pools. Each Swiss tournament will be played over nine rounds across five days.
The top players from each pool will advance to the knockout stage. In the Open World Cup, the top four players from each of the four pools (16 players total) will qualify. In the Women’s World Cup, the top eight players from each of the two pools (16 players total) will advance.
The second stage will retain the traditional knockout format. The Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final will be played using the existing World Cup format and classical time controls. A rest day will separate the Swiss and knockout stages, with two additional rest days scheduled during the knockout phase.
|Key changes
|2025 Format
|2027 Format
|Open World Cup Participants
|206
|224
|Women’s World Cup Participants
|103
|128
|Total Prize Fund (Open)
|USD 2 million
|USD 2.3 million
|Total Prize Fund (Women’s)
|USD 0.676 million
|USD 1 million
|Tournament Duration
|27 days (Open) / 23 days (Women’s)
|19 days (both)
|Minimum Games per Player
|2
|9
|Time Control
|90’+30″ (Classical)
|
45’+30″ (Fast Classical)
Previously, the World Cup followed a single-elimination knockout format with 206 players competing over eight rounds. Each round spanned three days, with two classical games followed by tie-breaks on the third day. The top 50 seeds received byes, while players seeded 51 to 206 competed in the first round.
Under the new format, the Open World Cup field will expand from 206 to 224 players, while the Women’s World Cup will grow from 103 to 128 players. The total prize fund has been increased from USD 2.67 million to USD 3.3 million.
By combining a Swiss qualification stage with the traditional knockout finals, FIDE aims to preserve the excitement and prestige of the World Cup while providing every participant with more games and a better overall tournament experience.
The 2027 World Cup will be the first edition played under the new format. The host city has not yet been announced.