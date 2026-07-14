FIDE Chess World Cup format changes – duration, participants, time Control & prize pool

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has approved a significant change to the Chess World Cup format, effective from the 2027 cycle. The revamped tournament will be shorter, feature a larger field, and introduce a Swiss-system qualification stage.

The new format reduces the World Cup from 27 days to 19 days. The tournament will now be played in two stages. The opening stage will consist of Swiss-system tournaments played with a fast classical time control of 45 minutes plus a 30-second increment per move. The Open World Cup will feature four Swiss pools, while the Women’s World Cup will be divided into two pools. Each Swiss tournament will be played over nine rounds across five days.