FIDE CEO on Alireza pull out from Super Chess Classic: ‘Unfair to Pragg, Sindarov’

After playing two rounds of the Super Chess Classic Romania tournament from a hotel bed with a leg propped up on pillows due to an ankle injury, French grandmaster Alireza Firouzja pulled out of the classical tournament mid-way. Alireza had picked up the ankle injury after his third round game. Alireza’s pull out has not gone well with some, including FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky.

“Mixed feelings about Alireza. I praised him a couple of days ago. We all saw he really is finding it difficult/impossible to sit and play, but he’d better quit then than now. It is simply too unfair towards Pragg and Sindarov. And actually also other players who had to work to beat him, not having an extra free day (one may argue though, they got rating points as a compensation),” Sutovsky said on X.