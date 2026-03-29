Few of least favourite things of chess Candidates: Tottenham, mosquitos, spiders…and chess

Praggnanandhaa saying he didn't like chess, just like Blübaum. But the Indian was being cheeky, because in what he liked, he said, 'chess' too. (Pic credit: Michal Walusza/FIDE)

Before things got intense – or hair-pulling intense at least – at the Cyprus Candidates, FIDE went about quizzing the male contenders on what they liked, and their pet peeves. Some interesting confessions turned up.

On their first day at the Candidates, all 8 male contenders posed with green slates, filling in their likes and dislikes. The most intriguing remained debutant Andrey Esipenko who wrote ‘Tottenham’ in the box labelled ‘i don’t like…’. For what he liked, he scribbled, “winning.” The Russian also said, “This year I will be ….a better person.” Esipenko is also debuting denim- bespoke suits.

Other pet peeves: Matthias Blübaum did not like photo sessions, Chinese Wei Yi did not like losing, and Javokhir Sindarov disliked Math. Hikaru Nakamura, at his 4th Candidates, confessed a dislike of spiders and caves, his compatriot Fabiano Caruana didn’t like mosquitos, and Anish Giri hated to lose.