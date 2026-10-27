Three in four female chess players face gender bias or harassment: FIDE survey

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Q. What led the FIDE Women in Chess Commission to undertake this survey?

Tris-Ann Richards: The decision to undertake this survey was driven by the need to better understand the experiences, challenges and barriers faced by women and girls in chess globally. To hear directly from women and girls themselves, rather than relying on assumptions or second-hand accounts.

I believe that meaningful and sustainable progress must be informed by evidence. By listening directly to women and girls across different countries, age groups and levels of participation, we can better identify the issues that need to be addressed and develop targeted, practical solutions. This survey represents an important step towards building a more inclusive, equitable and safer chess environment.

Q. How alarming are these numbers?

Tris-Ann Richards: The figures are concerning; however, I believe it is important that we do not look at these findings solely as alarming statistics. They represent real experiences of women and girls who are part of our chess community. It is also important to recognise that the issues identified are not unique to chess, but reflect broader challenges that women face across other sports, in the workplace and in society as a whole.

At the same time, the findings present an opportunity for meaningful change. Bringing these experiences to light is an essential first step towards addressing them. The objective is not to portray chess negatively, but to acknowledge the reality of these challenges and work collectively to ensure that no woman or girl has to endure discrimination or harassment as the price of participating in our sport.

Q. What mechanisms or safeguards currently exist for female players to report incidents of discrimination or harassment?

Tris-Ann Richards: There are existing mechanisms within the broader chess governance structure through which concerns can be raised, including the relevant national federations, tournament organisers and arbiters, as well as applicable FIDE disciplinary and ethics procedures. However, the availability, accessibility and effectiveness of these mechanisms can vary depending on the circumstances and the jurisdiction involved.

One of the important issues highlighted by the survey is the need to ensure that reporting mechanisms are clear, accessible, confidential and trusted by those who need to use them. And that is the value of the FIDE Commission for Women’s Chess: we have the opportunity to work within FIDE to help create a better chess environment for all women and girls. We recognise that existing mechanisms need to be strengthened, and we are actively working towards meaningful improvements. This survey provides the evidence needed to support and justify these important changes, ensuring that our recommendations are informed by the real experiences of women and girls in chess.

Q. Could the percentages have been higher, considering that the report largely focuses on active women in chess and that responses from under-18s required guardian consent?

Tris-Ann Richards: Yes, it is possible that the figures could have been higher if women who had already left chess were included. Some women may withdraw from the sport precisely because of negative experiences, and their perspectives are important to understanding the full extent of the problem.

However, we should be careful not to assume that the percentages would necessarily have been higher without further research. The survey provides valuable evidence about the experiences of its respondents, but it cannot establish the prevalence of these experiences among every woman or girl who has participated in chess.

Similarly, requiring guardian consent for respondents under 18 was an important ethical safeguard. Nevertheless, it is possible that some young people who had relevant experiences did not participate because of the additional consent requirements or other barriers to disclosure. Sensitive experiences can be particularly difficult for young people to discuss.

These limitations reinforce the need for continued research. Future studies could explore the experiences of former players, examine why women and girls leave chess, and investigate whether experiences differ across regions, age groups and competitive levels.

Ultimately, this survey should be viewed as a starting point rather than the final word. It gives us an evidence-based foundation on which to build, while reminding us that there may be experiences and perspectives we have not yet fully captured. Our responsibility now is to use these findings constructively and translate them into meaningful action.