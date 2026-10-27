Three in four female chess players face gender bias or harassment: FIDE survey

The first-ever international chess federation (FIDE) survey about women in the sport has thrown up startling numbers about sexual harassment and gender bias that players, arbiters, coaches and federation officials said they experienced.
According to the survey, 76% of respondents — three out of four — reported at least one form of discrimination or harassment, while 38% conveyed that they had experienced online abuse or harassment.
It also showed that 63% of women and girls experienced gender bias in chess settings, with 16% saying it happens often, and 38% reported sexual harassment or inappropriate behaviour.
“The figures are concerning; however, it is important that we do not look at these findings solely as alarming statistics. They represent real experiences of women and girls who are part of our chess community. It is also important to recognise that the issues identified are not unique to chess, but reflect broader challenges that women face across other sports, in the workplace and in society as a whole,” Tris-Ann Richards, who is the chair of the FIDE Commission for Women’s Chess, told The Indian Express. The survey — called “FIDE Women in Chess Representation, Participation and Development Survey” — was carried out by the Commission for Women’s Chess and is the first-ever global survey of women and girls in chess. It marks a rare instance of such a study being conducted by a global governing sports body.
“The findings present an opportunity for meaningful change. Bringing these experiences to light is an essential first step towards addressing them. The objective is not to portray chess negatively, but to acknowledge the reality of these challenges and work collectively to ensure that no woman or girl has to endure discrimination or harassment as the price of participating in our sport.”
A total of 672 female respondents linked to chess from 127 national federations took the survey from August 3 to September 14 this year, with the findings published this month. India was the largest contributing federation with 69 respondents, or over 10%.
The survey covered 133 FIDE-titled players, including 10 Women Grand Masters, 27 Women International Masters, 49 Women FIDE Masters and 43 Women Candidate Masters.
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The numbers among women over 18 years old: 70% experienced gender bias in chess settings, while 46% reported sexual harassment or inappropriate behaviour. Among respondents under 18, 47% said they had experienced gender bias, while 17% said they had faced sexual harassment. When the sample was narrowed to just females with FIDE titles, these figures increased to 81% and 55%, respectively.
“Ultimately, this survey should be viewed as a starting point rather than the final word. Our responsibility now is to use these findings constructively and translate them into meaningful action,” said Richards.
On gender bias, the survey found it was highest among respondents competing in North America (83%), South America (78%), Europe (74%) and Central America (73%), and lowest in Asia (53%) and Africa (50%).
The scope of the survey, which had a questionnaire with 28 items, was much wider than just gender bias and sexual harassment. The other key findings:
* 44% considered stepping away from chess. Among those who experienced gender bias, 56% thought about walking away from the sport. Among women who experienced sexual harassment, 58% thought of quitting.
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* 54% never had a female role model or mentor in chess, and only a third (33%) feel adequately represented in their regional chess community. Respondents with children were less likely to have considered stepping away (35%) than those without (49%).
* Asked to pick the main barriers that most affected their development, financial cost (travel, coaching and entry fees) was chosen by two-thirds (66%), while time constraints from school, work or family by nearly half (48%).
Richards said that the decision to undertake the survey was driven by the need to better understand the experiences, challenges and barriers faced by women and girls in chess globally.
“(We wanted to) Hear directly from women and girls themselves, rather than relying on assumptions or second-hand accounts. Meaningful and sustainable progress must be informed by evidence. By listening directly to women and girls across different countries, age groups and levels of participation, we can better identify the issues that need to be addressed and develop targeted, practical solutions. This survey represents an important step towards building a more inclusive, equitable and safer chess environment.”
The authors of the 18-page report ( Richards, Arhan Boyd, and Avika Shukla) also noted that the actual numbers in the sport could be higher than the sample size because “it over-represents active players, titled players and federations that circulated the survey energetically, and it says nothing about women who have already left the game.” The report also noted that responses for under-18 girls (which constituted about 31% of responses) were completed under a guardian’s consent and may in some cases reflect a parent’s view rather than the girl’s.
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Tris-Ann Richards (Chair for FIDE Commission for Women's Chess) speaks to The Indian Express
Q. What led the FIDE Women in Chess Commission to undertake this survey?
Tris-Ann Richards: The decision to undertake this survey was driven by the need to better understand the experiences, challenges and barriers faced by women and girls in chess globally. To hear directly from women and girls themselves, rather than relying on assumptions or second-hand accounts.
I believe that meaningful and sustainable progress must be informed by evidence. By listening directly to women and girls across different countries, age groups and levels of participation, we can better identify the issues that need to be addressed and develop targeted, practical solutions. This survey represents an important step towards building a more inclusive, equitable and safer chess environment.
Q. How alarming are these numbers?
Tris-Ann Richards: The figures are concerning; however, I believe it is important that we do not look at these findings solely as alarming statistics. They represent real experiences of women and girls who are part of our chess community. It is also important to recognise that the issues identified are not unique to chess, but reflect broader challenges that women face across other sports, in the workplace and in society as a whole.
At the same time, the findings present an opportunity for meaningful change. Bringing these experiences to light is an essential first step towards addressing them. The objective is not to portray chess negatively, but to acknowledge the reality of these challenges and work collectively to ensure that no woman or girl has to endure discrimination or harassment as the price of participating in our sport.
Q. What mechanisms or safeguards currently exist for female players to report incidents of discrimination or harassment?
Tris-Ann Richards: There are existing mechanisms within the broader chess governance structure through which concerns can be raised, including the relevant national federations, tournament organisers and arbiters, as well as applicable FIDE disciplinary and ethics procedures. However, the availability, accessibility and effectiveness of these mechanisms can vary depending on the circumstances and the jurisdiction involved.
One of the important issues highlighted by the survey is the need to ensure that reporting mechanisms are clear, accessible, confidential and trusted by those who need to use them. And that is the value of the FIDE Commission for Women’s Chess: we have the opportunity to work within FIDE to help create a better chess environment for all women and girls. We recognise that existing mechanisms need to be strengthened, and we are actively working towards meaningful improvements. This survey provides the evidence needed to support and justify these important changes, ensuring that our recommendations are informed by the real experiences of women and girls in chess.
Q. Could the percentages have been higher, considering that the report largely focuses on active women in chess and that responses from under-18s required guardian consent?
Tris-Ann Richards: Yes, it is possible that the figures could have been higher if women who had already left chess were included. Some women may withdraw from the sport precisely because of negative experiences, and their perspectives are important to understanding the full extent of the problem.
However, we should be careful not to assume that the percentages would necessarily have been higher without further research. The survey provides valuable evidence about the experiences of its respondents, but it cannot establish the prevalence of these experiences among every woman or girl who has participated in chess.
Similarly, requiring guardian consent for respondents under 18 was an important ethical safeguard. Nevertheless, it is possible that some young people who had relevant experiences did not participate because of the additional consent requirements or other barriers to disclosure. Sensitive experiences can be particularly difficult for young people to discuss.
These limitations reinforce the need for continued research. Future studies could explore the experiences of former players, examine why women and girls leave chess, and investigate whether experiences differ across regions, age groups and competitive levels.
Ultimately, this survey should be viewed as a starting point rather than the final word. It gives us an evidence-based foundation on which to build, while reminding us that there may be experiences and perspectives we have not yet fully captured. Our responsibility now is to use these findings constructively and translate them into meaningful action.
Over the last three years, prominent women players have spoken out about facing sexual harassment and assault. Susan Polgar said in 2023 that in her playing days she was a “victim many times over of sexual harassment, attack and abuse”. Polgar’s comments had come after Woman Grandmaster Jennifer Shahade and multiple other women accused American grandmaster Alejandro Ramirez of sexual misconduct. Ramirez was later banned by the US Chess Federation.
Among the report’s recommendations were to adopt and publicise a clear code of conduct covering tournament halls, coaching relationships and online spaces; establish confidential reporting channels with independent handling; and, train arbiters and organisers in recognising and responding to harassment.
Richards said that there are existing mechanisms within the broader chess governance structure through which concerns can be raised, including relevant national federations, tournament organisers and arbiters, as well as applicable FIDE disciplinary and ethics procedures.
However, Richards said that the availability, accessibility and effectiveness of these mechanisms can vary depending on the circumstances and the jurisdiction involved.
“We recognise that existing mechanisms need to be strengthened, and we are actively working towards meaningful improvements,” said Richards.
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“One of the important issues highlighted by the survey is the need to ensure that reporting mechanisms are clear, accessible, confidential and trusted by those who need to use them. That is the value of the FIDE Commission for Women’s Chess: we have the opportunity to work within FIDE to help create a better chess environment for all women and girls. This survey provides the evidence needed to support and justify these important changes, ensuring that our recommendations are informed by the real experiences of women and girls in chess.”
Richards added that the survey had provided an evidence-based foundation on which to build, while reminding the commission that there may be experiences and perspectives they have not yet fully captured.
“Ultimately, this survey should be viewed as a starting point rather than the final word. Our responsibility now is to use these findings constructively and translate them into meaningful action,” said Richards.