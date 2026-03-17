Have the twin St Louis events exposed a weakness in Fabiano Caruana ahead of Candidates?

American World No 3 Fabiano Caruana, who is favourite to win the upcoming Candidates at Cyprus, might have revealed a weakness pattern in his play, as the chess whiz prepared at two events at his home St Louis, the Guardian reported.

He is tipped at 5-2 favourite, the publication said.

With less than a fortnight to go, Caruana competed at the Saint Louis Masters and the American Cup. While he stayed undefeated 7/9 at the former, the double elimination knockout format of the second tournament did him in. Guardian reported he lost to Wesley So and Levon Aronian in similar fashion, winning the first classical game with White, losing the second with Black, then losing the speed tie-break 1.5-2.5.