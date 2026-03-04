Fabiano Caruana on Gukesh’s form: ‘It’s concerning, but he’s still a top player regardless of few bad months’

World champion D Gukesh has experienced a slump in his form in 13 months since becoming the youngest world champion in chess history. At the year’s second classical event in Prague, Gukesh is currently winless after six games, losing three games and drawing the remaining three. Some of those defeats have come after uncharacteristic blunders while Gukesh has repeatedly found himself in time trouble in games.

Fabiano Caruana, who will be competing at the Candidates tournament in Cyprus later this month to earn a shot at challenging Gukesh in the World Chess Championship later in the year, believes that the 19-year-old’s slump in results is concerning. But he said he still would not read too much into the results for either Gukesh or the other two Indians (Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi).