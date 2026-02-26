Fabiano Caruana on cheating in chess: ‘Swept under rug in online events… never seen it in over-the-board events’

A day after world champion D Gukesh spoke about cheating in chess and opined that the issue was “being made bigger than it actually is”, Fabiano Caruana has also weighed in on the issue. The American grandmaster said that he had “never seen it happen in tournaments that he had played in”.

“Over-the-board cheating—it’s not really talked about too often, right? Because usually the focus is on the potential for online cheating, which must be a bigger problem, in terms of volume, because it’s just easier. So, I don’t know what the level of cheating is over the board versus online, but whatever it is, there must be more online because it’s easier. Just logically, there has to be more,” Caruana said on his C Squared Podcast.