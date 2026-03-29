Fabiano Caruana on how openings are same or different as two years ago: ‘People get bored they then see others playing something, they get inspired to check it …..’

Tournament favourite Fabiano Caruana believes while chess engines haven’t changed since he played in the last of his three Candidates outings, but analysis certainly has. Speaking on the CSQ podcast ahead of his opener against Hikaru Nakamura, Caruana with a tight crop told the C-Squared pod that some things had changed from the last time in 2024.

“It’s different because openings are different, you know, uh just opening preparation is very different . It’s different from 2024, even from Toronto,” he would say.

The changes are nuanced but could play out dramatically on the board. “It’s still a pretty similar era. Same engines, but engines got a bit different in terms of how they evaluate certain positions but yeah the opening trends are not too different from two years ago,” the American red hot favourite would say.