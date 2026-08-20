‘Even the Indian players are arrogant’: Hikaru Nakamura on the reality of elite chess

American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura has claimed that every top chess player in the circuit carries an ego. He argued that a bit of arrogance and passion is essential to make it big, and denying that would be lying to oneself. According to Nakamura, even Indian players, who are generally perceived as soft-spoken, respectful, and focused on their own game, are not exempt.

“The reality is that every top player is very arrogant. Some are just better at keeping their emotions and their feelings inside as opposed to others,” Nakamura said on his YouTube stream.

“But anybody who wants to pretend that other players are somehow very calm, they aren’t arrogant, or they don’t have a big ego – you’re just lying to yourself, basically. Because all of them do. And of course, I am too. Everybody’s arrogant. Everybody has an ego. Because you have to have that in order to be a very, very strong chess player. You have to have it. It’s just the reality. There are certain players who are better at keeping it inside, but every top player has an ego. Even the Indian players,” he added.