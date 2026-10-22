Chess players to get new route to Esports World Cup through 2027 qualifier program

The Esports World Cup has announced its 2027 Qualifier Program, a partner initiative within the Road to EWC that allows tournament organisers and local esports communities worldwide to run official qualifying competitions. The qualification pathway aims to reach 1.8 million players through over 400 events in 2027.
The program offers two partner-operated routes. EWC Direct Qualifiers expand the existing connection between established tournaments and the Road to EWC, with organisers retaining commercial opportunities while meeting EWC and publisher standards. EWC Satellite Last Chance Qualifiers create a new route for local communities, allowing tournament organisers, federations, associations, cyber cafés, universities and gaming festivals to connect existing competitions or establish new ones under their own identity, with winners earning guaranteed entry into the relevant Last Chance Qualifier tournaments.
The Satellite LCQs will initially be available for Chess, Counter-Strike 2, FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves and Street Fighter 6, with more titles to be announced. The Esports Foundation will provide accommodation and visa support for winners.
Chess has seen strong Indian participation at the Esports World Cup. Four Indian Grandmasters competed in the 2026 edition, with Vidit Gujrathi reaching the final of India Rising, the official Chess qualifier for EWC 2026, and Karthik Venkataraman finishing in the top 12 of the Last Chance Qualifiers. In 2025, Nihal Sarin, representing S8UL Esports, progressed through the Last Chance Qualifier to reach the quarterfinals.
“The Road to EWC has shown what is possible when the different pathways across competitive esports connect to one global destination,” said Faisal Bin Homran, Chief Product Officer at the Esports Foundation. “There are great tournaments and strong esports communities in every part of the world. By bringing more of them into Road to EWC, we can create more opportunities for players to compete in their own communities and give local esports ecosystems an official role in building the pathway to the Esports World Cup.”