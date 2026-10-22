Chess players to get new route to Esports World Cup through 2027 qualifier program

The Esports World Cup has announced its 2027 Qualifier Program, a partner initiative within the Road to EWC that allows tournament organisers and local esports communities worldwide to run official qualifying competitions. The qualification pathway aims to reach 1.8 million players through over 400 events in 2027.

The program offers two partner-operated routes. EWC Direct Qualifiers expand the existing connection between established tournaments and the Road to EWC, with organisers retaining commercial opportunities while meeting EWC and publisher standards. EWC Satellite Last Chance Qualifiers create a new route for local communities, allowing tournament organisers, federations, associations, cyber cafés, universities and gaming festivals to connect existing competitions or establish new ones under their own identity, with winners earning guaranteed entry into the relevant Last Chance Qualifier tournaments.