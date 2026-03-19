Why Erling Haaland is backing chess and the sport’s new Total Chess World Championship

Erling Haaland is no longer just a goalscorer. The Manchester City and Norway forward is also making moves on the chess board after becoming an investor in Norway Chess and its new chess tour, the Total Chess World Championship Tour.

Norway Chess, in collaboration with FIDE, had already announced a new world championship, called the Total Chess World Championship. It is learnt that Haaland has joined hands with Norwegian businessman Morten Borge, to establish a company called Chess Mates, which will be a significant owner of Norway Chess.

“I’m investing in Norway Chess because I believe the new Total Chess World Championship Tour can turn chess into an even bigger sport for spectators around the world. The team behind Norway Chess has already done an impressive job growing the event, and joining the project was too exciting to pass up,” Haaland was quoted as saying in a press release by Norway Chess on Thursday.