Why Erling Haaland is backing chess and the sport’s new Total Chess World Championship

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Erling Haaland is no longer just a goalscorer. The Manchester City and Norway forward is also making moves on the chess board after becoming an investor in Norway Chess and its new chess tour, the Total Chess World Championship Tour.
Norway Chess, in collaboration with FIDE, had already announced a new world championship, called the Total Chess World Championship. It is learnt that Haaland has joined hands with Norwegian businessman Morten Borge, to establish a company called Chess Mates, which will be a significant owner of Norway Chess.
“I’m investing in Norway Chess because I believe the new Total Chess World Championship Tour can turn chess into an even bigger sport for spectators around the world. The team behind Norway Chess has already done an impressive job growing the event, and joining the project was too exciting to pass up,” Haaland was quoted as saying in a press release by Norway Chess on Thursday.
“Chess is an incredible game. It sharpens your mind, and there are clear similarities to football. You have to think quickly, trust your instincts, and think several moves ahead. Strategy and planning are everything,” Haaland added.
“Chess is ultimately about strategy and long-term thinking”, added his business partner, Borge. “Those are qualities that also define both elite sport and the ability to make sound investments over time. In many ways, chess sits right at the intersection of the worlds Erling and I come from. I’ve even promised to give Erling a bit of chess training!”
“We expect the new championship to become one of the most prestigious events in the global chess calendar. The fact that Erling is joining us as an investor says a great deal about the commercial potential of this tour. Erling has an enormous global following and is truly world-class when it comes to creating magical sporting moments,” said Kjell Madland, CEO of Norway Chess and Total Chess. “I am absolutely certain he will bring tremendous value to Total Chess, help generate increased interest in the fascinating world of chess, and attract new audiences. He has already contributed with several great ideas. With Erling on board, we are now entering the final phase of finding host cities for the first tour.”
One of the most prestigious classical chess tournaments in the world at the moment, Norway Chess has been around since 2013. The tournament has been witness to some of India’s biggest moments in classical chess, such as Praggnanandhaa defeating Magnus Carlsen in a classical game for the first time and world champion Gukesh beating Carlsen for the first time in the longest format of the game.
The new world championship is expected to feature the world’s best players.
The Total Chess World Championship Tour will consist of four tournaments each year, hosted by four different cities, and will crown a combined world champion across three disciplines — Fast Classic, Rapid, and Blitz chess.
This new World Championship has been approved by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) for a minimum of 16 years. A pilot tournament is planned for autumn 2026, followed by a full championship season in 2027. Each season will consist of four events, and a minimum annual prize pool of $2.7 million.