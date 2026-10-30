Final-day drama: Sindarov overturns Pragg’s lead to claim Clutch Chess crown

In what is Javokhir Sindarov’s last tournament before he challenges world champion Gukesh D for the crown in Geneva, the Uzbek grandmaster won the Clutch Chess Champions Showdown tournament, pipping India’s R Praggnanandhaa for the title. The Indian grandmaster was leading the title race after day 2 of the three-day event, but the format of Clutch Chess is such that the wins on the final day are more significant that the previous days, a fact Sindarov capitalised on.
Clutch Chess — the brainchild of Grandmaster Maurice Ashley — is a unique type of chess tournament format, where the stakes build round by round with ever-increasing points and dollar prizes available each day. On Day 1, each win is worth 1 point and $1,000. For Day 2, each win is worth 2 points and $2,000. On Day 3, each win is worth 3 points and $3,000. This means that unlike other traditional chess tournaments, in Clutch Chess no lead is ever safe.
Sindarov finished on top of the standings, ahead of Praggnanandhaa (second) and the American grandmaster pair of Fabiano Caruana (third), and Hikaru Nakamura (fourth).
“This was my last tournament before the World Championship match. The result means a lot for me. I tried to enjoy my chess because I know that the World Championship match will be very tough,” Sindarov told the social media team of St Louis Chess Club.
Gukesh had played in last year’s Clutch Chess tournament, where he had finished fourth out of four players. Sindarov won it this time around. In an interview with Lichess, he was asked if those two results foreshadow what will happen at the upcoming World Chess Championship.
“I don’t think it means anything. I believe in making the best moves. I don’t believe in these things. My goal is to play very strong at the World Championship. It’s nice to win such a hard tournament with such a strong line-up. But the World Championship match will be a completely different tournament,” Sindarov told Lichess.
Pragg had gone into the final day of the tournament with a 2.5 point lead over Sindarov and Caruana. But since every game had three points on offer, that lead could have been wiped out in a single win.
“It was a really exciting event with a lot of crazy games. Congratulations to Javokhir, who really played well on the last day when it mattered the most. It’s a little disappointing because I was so close to the title. Nevertheless I am happy that I fought till the end and kept my chances alive,” Praggnanandhaa said on his X account.