Final-day drama: Sindarov overturns Pragg’s lead to claim Clutch Chess crown

In what is Javokhir Sindarov’s last tournament before he challenges world champion Gukesh D for the crown in Geneva, the Uzbek grandmaster won the Clutch Chess Champions Showdown tournament, pipping India’s R Praggnanandhaa for the title. The Indian grandmaster was leading the title race after day 2 of the three-day event, but the format of Clutch Chess is such that the wins on the final day are more significant that the previous days, a fact Sindarov capitalised on.

Clutch Chess — the brainchild of Grandmaster Maurice Ashley — is a unique type of chess tournament format, where the stakes build round by round with ever-increasing points and dollar prizes available each day. On Day 1, each win is worth 1 point and $1,000. For Day 2, each win is worth 2 points and $2,000. On Day 3, each win is worth 3 points and $3,000. This means that unlike other traditional chess tournaments, in Clutch Chess no lead is ever safe.