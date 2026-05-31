The lightness of Divya Deshmukh, leader of Norway Chess Women tournament

After the mandatory day of sailing at the Oslofjord was done, all other female players had made their way to the players hotel. Deshmukh, on the other hand, was cruising on a motorboat, taking over the steering wheel with Praggnanandhaa and Vincent Keymer standing in the boat. (Pic credit: Norway Chess/Michal Walusza)

A day before the start of the Norway Chess tournament, at the pre-tournament press conference, Divya Deshmukh found herself answering the familiar old question again. Did she still not consider chess her full-time profession?

Flanked by 11 players who definitely consider themselves as full-time chess professionals, Deshmukh answered with nuance that is refreshing for a 20-year-old.

“You don’t need to make something a profession to give it a 100 per cent. For me it doesn’t matter if I call it a profession or not,” answered Deshmukh, who has spoken about pursuing psychology as a profession. “Just trying to do my best.”

After five rounds of the Norway Chess Women tournament, Deshmukh’s best had taken her to the top of the standings, with her latest win in the classical format over Chinese star Zhu Jiner being her best performance of the tournament yet. In her previous four rounds, she had four draws and then won three of her Armageddon games.