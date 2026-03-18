Ding Liren after dropping out of FIDE ratings list: ‘Quite enjoy my current situation, having inactive rating’

China’s Ding Liren during the 14th game of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 against India's D Gukesh, in Singapore, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (FIDE/Eng Chin An)

Former world champion Ding Liren, a predecessor on the chess world’s throne before India’s D Gukesh, was recently removed from the FIDE ratings list because of him having played too few games to be considered an “eligible” player for the list.

Ding, though, has no qualms at this. In fact, in an interview recently, he opened up about enjoying his current situation.

“I quite enjoy my current situation. What I mean is, being a player with an inactive rating, who seldom participates in elite invitationals. I’m enjoying this rare moment of leisure,” Ding told Jonathan Zhi in a written interview.