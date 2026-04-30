Gukesh vs Sindarov Chess World Championship match: Prize fund of USD 2.5 million, budget of USD 8.5 million as FIDE opens hosting bids

Gukesh is the reigning world champion, having become the youngest to win the title after beating Ding Liren in 2024. Sindarov, meanwhile, comes into the match after dominating the Candidates this year. (File Photo)

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) on Thursday opened the bidding process for hosting the World Chess Championship match between India’s D Gukesh and challenger Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan. Chess’s global governing body said in its statement that the match is provisionally scheduled between November 23 and December 17, 2026.

FIDE further listed out the basic provisions of the match. The total duration of the event is projected to be 25 days, with regulations set to be approved by July 1, 2026. FIDE estimates a total budget of USD 8.5 million and a minimum prize fund of USD 2.5 million has been setup. “Payment for commercial, sponsorship, and broadcasting rights shall be specified in the bidders’ proposals,” it said.