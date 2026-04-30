Gukesh vs Sindarov Chess World Championship match: Prize fund of USD 2.5 million, budget of USD 8.5 million as FIDE opens hosting bids

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The International Chess Federation (FIDE) on Thursday opened the bidding process for hosting the World Chess Championship match between India’s D Gukesh and challenger Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan. Chess’s global governing body said in its statement that the match is provisionally scheduled between November 23 and December 17, 2026.
FIDE further listed out the basic provisions of the match. The total duration of the event is projected to be 25 days, with regulations set to be approved by July 1, 2026. FIDE estimates a total budget of USD 8.5 million and a minimum prize fund of USD 2.5 million has been setup. “Payment for commercial, sponsorship, and broadcasting rights shall be specified in the bidders’ proposals,” it said.
The bidders are to provide a signed copy of a bidding form that they will be required to fill to the FIDE Secretariat. While it has said that this should be done “no later than May 31, 2026”, FIDE also said that it “has the right to extend this deadline if considered necessary.”
Gukesh is the reigning world champion, having become the youngest to win the title after beating Ding Liren in 2024. Sindarov, meanwhile, comes into the match after dominating the Candidates this year. Both Gukesh and Sindarov will be 20 when they face each other in the title clash, making this youngest-ever chess world championship match. Since then, however, Gukesh has struggled to replicate the form that led to him winning the title. He couldn’t win a single tournament in 2025 and this poor form has continued into 2026.
The last World Championship match between Gukesh and Liren was held in Singapore from November 25 to December 12. Singapore was one of three bidders for the match, with the other two – Chennai and New Delhi, both being located in India. The match was held at the Equarius Hotel at Resorts World Sentosa and Google was the main sponsor.