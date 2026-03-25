‘Shows lack of respect’: Cyprus Chess Federation chief Tornaritis hits back at Koneru Humpy & Hikaru Nakamura over safety concerns

The president of the Cyprus Chess Federation (CCF) has criticised Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy after she withdrew from the prestigious Candidates Tournament, citing personal safety concerns amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The CCF chief labelled Humpy’s withdrawal a “bad move,” saying it spreads unfounded concerns and reflects a lack of respect for both players and organisers.

“As President of the Cyprus Chess Federation, I am sincerely disappointed by Koneru Humpy’s decision to withdraw, citing that Cyprus is ‘not safe’,” wrote Criton Tornaritis on X. “The 2026 Women’s Candidates Tournament is one of the largest and most important chess events in the world. This is simply wrong. Spreading unfounded concerns harms the sport and shows a lack of respect for the organizers and the players involved. At the highest level of chess, decisions should be based on calculation and facts, not fear or misinformation,” he added.

As President of the Cyprus Chess Federation, I am sincerely disappointed by Koneru Humpy’s decision to withdraw, citing that Cyprus “is not safe.” The 2026 Women’s Candidates Tournament is one of the most important and prestigious chess events in the world. This claim is simply… — Criton Tornaritis (@kritonis) March 24, 2026

Tornaritis didn’t stop there; he even slammed US Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura for his electricity cuts remark.

“As president of the Cyprus Chess Federation, I’m genuinely curious where you read that, because it certainly doesn’t reflect the reality in Cyprus. And just to be clear, there are no ‘electricity cuts across Cyprus’ in general. Perhaps there’s been some confusion with another country?” he replied to Nakamura’s social media post.

As president of the Cyprus Chess Federation, I’m genuinely curious where you read that, because it certainly doesn’t reflect the reality in Cyprus.

And just to be clear, there are no “electricity cuts across Cyprus” in general. Perhaps there’s been some confusion with another… — Criton Tornaritis (@kritonis) March 24, 2026

Nakamura had raised concerns over the playing conditions in Cyprus. Nakamura, who is believed to have set up his pre-event camp in Cyprus for nearly the last two months, said the frequent and extended power cuts in the Mediterranean island are not a good sign ahead of the tournament.

“It’s not a good sign when power goes out completely in parts of Cyprus and doesn’t come back for an extended period of time,” Nakamura posted on his social media account on X, expressing his concern.

ALSO READ | Safety concerns mount in Cyprus as Poker event cancelled after Humpy pulls out from Candidates tournament

Humpy pulled out of the Candidates, citing safety concerns amid the ongoing Gulf conflict, given Cyprus’ proximity to the volatile region where tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel have escalated.

She had announced her decision on X, where she wrote, “After deep reflection, I have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament. No event, no matter how important, can come before personal safety and well-being. Despite the assurances provided, I do not feel fully secure under the current circumstances. This is a painful but necessary decision, and I stand by it.”

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CCF chief Tornaritis’ claims come in contrast to the actual situation in Cyprus: a major sporting event in the Mediterranean island has been cancelled due to safety concerns. The WSOP Super Circuit Cyprus, a poker event scheduled to take place from April 25 to May 11 in Cyprus, was cancelled due to the ongoing uncertainties in the region and concerns over the safety of players and staff.