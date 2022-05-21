Chessable Masters: R Praggnanandhaa stuns Magnus Carlsen again

16-year-old Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa stunned World Champion Magnus Carlsen again in the space of three months on Friday at the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament.

The Indian teenage sensation made the most of the one-move blunder from Carlsen and kept his chances alive of progressing to the knockout stage.

The match was heading for a dull draw after Praggnanandhaa’s 40th move but in a stunning twist, Carlsen misplayed his knight on his previous move as Praggnanadhaa checked with an attack on his back piece.

Praggnanadhaa later revealed that he was taking school exams during the event in an interview to Chess24.

“I’m not so thrilled about my game quality. I’m missing some stuff, some tricks, and some tactics so I need to be sharper,” he said.

With a win worth three points, Praggnanandhaa (12 points) crushed Gawain Jones (England) in the seventh round, after drawing the sixth with 11th placed compatriot P. Harikrishna. Vidit Gujrathi (5) was 14th.

Earlier this year in February at the Airthings Masters, Praggnanandhaa had defeated the Norwegian. Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned World No 1, Magnus Carlsen, in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament. Praggnanandhaa won with black pieces in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game early on Monday to halt Carlsen’s run of three straight wins