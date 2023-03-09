scorecardresearch
Chessable Masters in April to be Magnus Carlsen’s last tournament as world champion



chess, Magnus CarlsenReigning world chess champion Magnus Carlsen. (File)

Magnus Carlsen’s last tournament as the world champion will be at next month’s Chessable Masters, the event’s organisers Chess.com announced on Wednesday.

The tournament will run from April 4 to 7, while the FIDE World Chess Championships between GM Ian Nepomniachtchi and GM Ding Liren will start from April 7 in Kazakhstan’s Astana.

Carlsen refused to defend this throne at this year’s event. The 32-year-old has held the title for a decade.

Joining Carlsen at the Chessable Masters will be Hikaru Nakamura, Wesley So and Fabiano Caruana. Carlsen won the event in 2020, while So is the 2021 champion.

At last year’s Chessable Masters, which featured just 16 players, Ding had defeated India’s Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in the final. This year’s tournament will be an expanded version.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 07:00 IST
