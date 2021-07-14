scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Chess World Cup: D Gukesh enters second round

In the tie-break, Gukesh won the first game and settled for a draw in the second to book a spot in the next round.

By: PTI | Sochi (russia) |
July 14, 2021 9:30:41 pm
D Gukesh, D Gukesh Chess World Cup, Chess World Cup 2021 india, R Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, P Iniyan, B Adhiban, Aravindh ChithambaramGukesh joins compatriots R Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, P Iniyan, B Adhiban, Aravindh Chithambaram in the second round (File Photo)

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh defeated Poland’s Pawel Teclaf in the tiebreak on Wednesday to enter the second round of the Men’s event in the FIDE World Cup chess tournament here.

The two-game mini match had ended in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

In the tie-break, Gukesh won the first game and settled for a draw in the second to book a spot in the next round. He joins compatriots R Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, P Iniyan, B Adhiban, Aravindh Chithambaram in the second round.

The winners join Vidit Santosh Gujrathi and P Harikrishna, who received first-round byes, in the second round.

In the women’s event, Padmini Rout, R Vaishali and Bhakti Kulkarni posted wins in the first round. D Harika will be joining them in the second round, courtesy a bye in the first round.

Matches in the World Cup are being played in the classical format.

