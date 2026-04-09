Following Esports World Cup debut in 2025, Chess to enter Esports Nations Cup 2026 in Riyadh

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After making its entry at the Esports World Cup (EWC) in 2025, chess is all set to make its way to the Esports Nations Cup 2026. The Esports Foundation on Thursday confirmed the complete 16-game lineup for the ENC, the global nation-based esports competition set to debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 2 to 29, 2026.
More than 100,000 players are expected to compete in hundreds of qualification events across 100 markets throughout 2026 for the opportunity to represent their nation and territory on the global stage. Among the 16 titles, chess is now featured alongside games like Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, and Valorant.
The ENC is a nation-based esports competition. Unlike regular tournaments where private teams compete, the ENC allows players to represent their own country or territory. The event will take place in Riyadh from November 2 to 29, 2026. Qualification events will be held across markets, giving numerous players a chance to earn a spot on the global stage.
The ENC is made to bring structure to international esports. It works to help countries build talent pipelines. The tournament has a $45 million backing, including a $20 million prize pool. Every player and coach in the same finishing position earns the same amount. First place gets $50,000 per player, second gets $30,000, and third gets $15,000. For chess players, this means serious prize money and equal recognition alongside other esports athletes.
NODWIN Gaming has been named India’s National Team Partner and will run qualifiers and team selection across the country.
Earlier, the Esports Foundation selected S8UL and GodLike Esports, two of India’s leading esports clubs, for its 2026 Club Partner Program. They join 40 global organisations in a $20 million (approx. INR 189 crore) annual initiative aimed at building a sustainable and connected esports ecosystem.
Now in its third year, the program provides participating clubs with up to $1 million (approx. INR 9.4 crore) in funding, along with strategic support and international exposure leading up to the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026.
The ENC 2026 edition will feature 16 game titles: Apex Legends, Chess, Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, EA SPORTS FC, Fatal Fury, Honor of Kings, League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, PUBG: Battlegrounds, PUBG MOBILE, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Rocket League, Street Fighter 6, Trackmania, and VALORANT.