Following Esports World Cup debut in 2025, Chess to enter Esports Nations Cup 2026 in Riyadh

Magnus Carlsen, who recently won the Esports World Cup title in Riyadh, will be doing analysis on the chess tournament for AI models (Screengrab via Esports World Cup YouTube)

After making its entry at the Esports World Cup (EWC) in 2025, chess is all set to make its way to the Esports Nations Cup 2026. The Esports Foundation on Thursday confirmed the complete 16-game lineup for the ENC, the global nation-based esports competition set to debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 2 to 29, 2026.

More than 100,000 players are expected to compete in hundreds of qualification events across 100 markets throughout 2026 for the opportunity to represent their nation and territory on the global stage. Among the 16 titles, chess is now featured alongside games like Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, and Valorant.

What is the Esports Nations Cup (ENC)?

The ENC is a nation-based esports competition. Unlike regular tournaments where private teams compete, the ENC allows players to represent their own country or territory. The event will take place in Riyadh from November 2 to 29, 2026. Qualification events will be held across markets, giving numerous players a chance to earn a spot on the global stage.