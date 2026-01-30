Chess guru RB Ramesh reveals differences between Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi

One of India’s top chess gurus, RB Ramesh, has broken down the difference between India’s top three prodigies—world champion Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and Praggnanandhaa—who are also flagbearers of India’s chess revolution.

Ramesh is the man who has shaped some of India’s best chess players like Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali Rameshbabu and Aravindh Chitambaram.

Talking about Indian players as compared to rest of the players from the world, Ramesh told woman grandmaster and content creator Dina Belenkaya: “Generally, the Indian players are, in my view, mentally tougher than the rest.”

Then he explained the ‘significant’ differences between the Indian trio.

“I would say Arjun is probably mentally tougher than the other two. His style is more enterprising, and he can bounce back from bad performances. He can play a tournament badly, and in the next tournament, he can be a monster. In my view, he’s kind of a complete player and manages his time much better than the other two,” Ramesh said in the interview for Belenkaya’s YouTube channel.