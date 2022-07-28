Chess Olympiad: Teens Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Nihal and Raunak could be India’s Fab Four in Chennai

Last week, when R Praggnanandhaa was taking a stroll in his neighbourhood, a car suddenly stopped beside him, three young men leapt out of it, told him that they were his admirers and requested selfies and autographs. Another day, when he was going to school on his father’s scooter, some schoolboys in a bus screamed good wishes for the Olympiad.

To him, those instances were a firm realisation of his enhanced stature as one of the country’s foremost chess players. That there is no longer just the curiosity around a wonder-eyed boy with a sacred-ash smeared temple chasing the youngest Grandmaster mantle. That there is a wave of expectation around him. That the burden of expectations on his young shoulders is getting heavier.

He admitted to this paper as much, though giggling like a teenager: “I know I would be expected to do well and win games, and a lot more people are watching me. But I don’t put any unnecessary pressure on myself. It gives me more motivation.”

The twin wins over Magnus Carlsen, though in rapid competitions, have thrust Praggnanandhaa into global attention. Carlsen himself speaks glowingly about his 16-year-old assailant, and believes that the India B team he spearheads could plot a few upsets. So did Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri. “They are a very exciting bunch of teenagers. I wouldn’t be missing any of their games,” he recently said.

Of the five — considered the Gen Z of Indian chess — B Adhiban, 29, is the only non-teenager. Three of them are 16 — Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh and Raunak Sadhwani — while Nihal Sarin is 18. Yet, they are all vastly experienced, with live ratings in excess of 2600, and on a given day could outwit the A team comprising Pentala Harikrishna, Arjun Erigasai, K Sasikiran and SL Narayanan. “They are as good as ours and if we did not have three teams, the selection process would have been really difficult,” admitted Harikrishna, a veteran of nine Olympiads.

There has been a steady stream of GMS post Viswanathan Anand. But none of them have come in a wave as these teenagers have. At some point of time, all five have been hyped up as the torchbearers of Indian chess in waiting. Though their still-incipient journeys are replete with stumbles and fumbles, their performances have been steadier, and the Olympiad would be their coming-of-age campaign.

In the pandemic era, they had demonstrated concrete signs of blossoming into stable, level-headed players. Praggnanandhaa has polished his rough edges, become sharper in the middle game and is less hurried in making his moves. Or in coach RB Ramesh’s words, “more decisive and clinical.” The unbeaten streak while winning the Paracin Open ensures that he enters the Olympiad in a positive frame of mind. For the first time in his career, there would be a posse of well-wishers cheering him from the venue. ‘No extra pressure”, he says, “but an extra sense of motivation that so many people expect him to win.”

Crowd favourites

An ebullient home crowd cheering is something they would take some getting used to. Not people as much, as most spectators at the Olympiad never see them playing chess, at least not in person. But the sheer feeling that people are watching them. “You have not seen us in the state-ranking tournaments, there are more people, more noise. You learn to not be distracted.”

He and twinkle-eyed Gukesh are the mavericks of the group, predominantly attacking players with a flair for invention and tremendous at calculating. Gukesh has enjoyed a highly-successful sojourn in Spain, winning four tournaments in the league and emerging third in the Biel GM Triathlon, in the process becoming the fourth-youngest player in the history of chess to scale the 2700-rating peak after Wei Yi, Carlsen and Alireza Firouzja. His ascent has been steep — three years ago, he completed six norms, shot up from a rating of 2323 to 2512 in 12 months and became the country’s youngest GM. He also perhaps is the strongest with black pieces among the five.

The roundhead among them is the nerdy, solemn Nihal, whose build-up to the Olympiad has not been smooth. He finished 37th at the Sharjah Open where he was seeded 14th, and won just three of his last 15 games. But he is confident of an upturn in fortunes and tweeted: “It’s been a rough few months, but recharged and ready for the Olympiad!”

Though in bad nick, his tenacity to prise out draws from losing games is a virtue that makes him indispensable.

The soft-spoken and bespectacled Raunak, perhaps, is the least heralded of the five. But the 16-year-old has the reputation of a no-frills, steady player. Anand, who mentors him at the Westbridge Anand chess academy, was blown away by his diligence. When he was barely 12, he had given Anand a mighty scare at the Isle of Man Chess Tournament. He too is on the back of a rich vein of form, having lost just two of his last 30 duels.

The big brother of sorts is Adhiban, who has resurrected himself after a brief slump in form. Nicknamed the “Beast”, the eldest of the lot, he is still prone to taking a risk too many. However, he has the knack of upsetting big names and prospering in crunch situations. Though in age he belongs to a different generation, in spirit, he is like a teenager, thus making the B team a watchable as well as an entertaining group. Hence, the dollop of extra hype and attention. Not that the breezy teenagers and an in-spirit teenager would feel burdened or daunted. And here in Chennai, home to three of them, would their coming-of-age story unfold.