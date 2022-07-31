scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Chess Olympiad: India’s young guns maintain winning streak

The C team, though, had a couple of setbacks as Suryasekhar Ganguly and Abhimanyu Puranik had to settle for draws. The A and C women’s teams too won all their games, but the B team had to settle for draws.

Written by Sandip G | Chennai |
July 31, 2022 11:15:00 pm
R Praggnanandhaa seemed a tad hastier than usual, seemingly making instinctive moves rather than brooding on his tactics. (File)

With sunken eyes and a sullen face, R Praggnanandhaa leaned against the table, as though he had lost the game against seasoned Swiss Grandmaster Yannick Pelletier. The 16-year-old did win the game, but due to better time control, despite playing catch up for most part of the game. Playing with black pieces, he had begun reasonably soundly before he stuttered towards the middle game and seemed on the verge of losing.

Praggnanandhaa was self-critical of his game. “My game quality was very poor. I actually feel sorry for him (Pelletier). I have played badly, and this point doesn’t give me any joy. I did not know what I did, made a lot of blunders and lost control. I didn’t know what happened,” he admitted, still unable to fathom what had gone wrong.

The teenager seemed a tad hastier than usual, seemingly making instinctive moves rather than brooding on his tactics.

Midway through the game, the Swiss was in total control and Praggnanandhaa seemed crashing towards a defeat, which would have been India’s first of the tournament.

But he held his nerve, retrieving himself from a difficult position by plugging the holes and papering over the cracks. He did the smart thing by not making any adventurous sacrifices that could have proved counterproductive against an opponent who had become a Grandmaster even before Praggnanandhaa was born. The Swiss is 45 and with a wealth of experience, including beating Magnus Carlsen with black pieces in 2015.

Pelletier sought defensive measures and spent too much time on his moves. But Praggnanandhaa’s coach RB Ramesh opined that it was better to pass a tough test earlier than later in the tournament, when the match-ups become tougher. “I always tell them that it is better to make mistakes now than later in the tournament. Sometimes, early in the tournament, you tend to play very aggressively and end up losing situations. Whether you have won or lost, you should look into your game to see if you have made any mistake. In any professional sport, one has to be ready for any type of position and situations,” he said.

Smooth sailing

None of Praggnanandhaa’s teammates had a scare, though. D Gukesh, in bristling form, crushed Nico Georgiadis with a forthright attacking game that rattled his opponent from beginning to the end. Of all the B team players, he has looked the most authoritative and in devastating form. Nihal Sarin, though he was occasionally error-prone, demonstrated further signs of reclaiming his form with a win over Sebastian Bogner while Raunak Sadhwani, fast emerging as a reliable player, defeated Fabian Baenziger. An undefeated record — a perfect 12/12 — has the whispers gathering volume that the B team could finish better than the A team, who they are trailing by half a point. But Ramesh is not only wary of tougher opponents in the coming rounds but also worries about fatigue among the young group.

“We will ensure that everyone gets adequate rest for the latter part of the tournament so that they remain fresh,” he says.

The C team, though, had a couple of setbacks as Suryasekhar Ganguly and Abhimanyu Puranik had to settle for draws. The A and C women’s teams too won all their games, but the B team had to settle for draws.

Among the top teams in the Open segment, Italy inflicted a serious blow to Norway’s gold medal hopes with Daniele Vocaturo and Luca Morani Junior holding Magnus Carlsen and Aryan Tari to draws before Lorenzo Lodici and Francesco Sonis beat Jon Ludvig Hammer and Johan Sebastian Christiansen.

