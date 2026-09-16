Chess Olympiad: Arjun Erigaisi slips on Board 1, but India start with a win

Arjun played on Board 1 in the absence of R Praggnanandhaa, who sat out the opening round, and was handed a crushing loss by a player nearly 400 rating points below him in classical chess. (FIDE/Rafal Oleksiewicz)

India’s path to title defence at the 2026 Chess Olympiad across the men’s and women’s events in Samarkand was never going to be easy. But dropping a full point in the very first round still came as a big shocker when Arjun Erigaisi lost his game to Thailand’s IM Prin Laohawirapap on the top board.

Arjun played on Board 1 in the absence of R Praggnanandhaa, who sat out the opening round, and was handed a crushing loss by a player nearly 400 rating points below him in classical chess.

Playing with white in the Colle System, Arjun had huge winning chances against 2363-rated Laohawirapap. But the exhaustion of continuous events, having featured in the Esports World Cup and the Global Chess League, appeared to catch up with India No.2. He messed up in the endgame and lost his positional advantage when he traded his light-squared bishop and a rook for Black’s knight and rook pair by the 29th move.