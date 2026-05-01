‘Hey Hans, chess mafia here!’: Chess.com roasts American GM after Niemann loses cool over technical glitch

American grandmaster Hans Niemann taking a dig at the online chess platform Chess.com is nothing new. He has repeatedly referred to Chess.com, along with Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura, as the “chess mafia,” a collusive power structure that he claims prioritises profits above all else and exerts control over the chess world.

In the latest episode of Niemann taking on the so-called “chess mafia,” the American vented his frustrations after suffering technical issues during an online match played on Chess.com. But this time, Chess.com fired right back, trolling Niemann with a cheeky reply to his social media post on X: “Hey Hans, chess mafia here!”

The drama began when Niemann posted on X, writing: “Chess mafia proctor is such a joke 0 point bye first round. Absolutely intolerable, will try to comeback with 0/1????!!”

At the time, Niemann was playing Titled Tuesday, a weekly prize event hosted by Chess.com. He claimed he had been unfairly given zero points through no fault of his own. The “proctor” he referred to is a monitoring program that tracks activity on players’ computers during prize events. Niemann was pointing fingers at technical glitches caused by Chess.com.

Hey Hans, chess mafia here! We always take these concerns seriously, so we took a look at your Titled Tuesday session and saw: Your internet connection here was almost certainly the culprit. We see that you were on a mobile connection with high latency and low bandwidth.… pic.twitter.com/0iQYVKmBUN — Chess.com Support (@chesscomsupport) April 28, 2026

He followed up with another post: “Although my complaints are a natural promo for Endgame, do not misinterpret my frustration as an excuse, next time I’ll buy starlink or setup Ethernet to ensure that their shi**y software doesn’t collapse. Anyways I should qualify to EWC by a big margin and I’ll announce my team soon.”

In response, the Chess.com Support handle on X shot back with a snarky reply, accepting the “chess mafia” label. The platform claimed that Niemann’s internet issues, not its own servers, were to blame for the point reversal in the opening round of Titled Tuesday.

The reply read: “Hey Hans, chess mafia here! We always take these concerns seriously, so we took a look at your Titled Tuesday session and saw: Your internet connection here was almost certainly the culprit. We see that you were on a mobile connection with high latency and low bandwidth. Starlink or another solution as you suggest definitely sounds like a better call. Your instability may be the reason our system has you registering 15 seconds after the event started. As a result, our play server added you as a late join and awarded a 0-point bye. We recommend players use a stable internet and join at least five minutes before events for the best experience.”

Niemann then called out Chess.com once more, accusing their software of being “incredibly inefficient” and placing unnecessary strain on users’ computers. He wrote: “I wasn’t on a mobile connection? Your software is incredibly inefficient and puts unnecessary strain on one’s computer. Thankfully we have great tournament on endgame! Regardless, I’m glad you have accepted your role is a merciless mafia.”