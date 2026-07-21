Chess legend Judit Polgar turns down offer to become Hungary President

Chess legend Judit Polgar has declined an offer to become the next Hungarian President, a day after the country’s Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, said that he would meet her to ask if she was willing to accept the position.

Magyar said that he wanted Polgar to stay in the role until the adoption of the new Hungarian Constitution.

After a meeting on Monday, Polgar took to social media to announce that she had declined Magyar’s offer, a nomination that was said to have been put forth by “respected figures in Hungarian public life”.

“I do not feel I have the strength to take on the historic responsibility of uniting a divided nation, and so I am unable to accept the invitation,” Polgar wrote on social media.